New sound maps on impact of F-35s near Burlington airport

New maps released on Tuesday show which homes around the Burlington airport will be impacted by the noise of the new F-35 fighter jet.

Two of those jets are set to land in Burlington in October. Eventually, there will be 18.

Burlington Deputy Aviation Director Nic Longo says he doesn't know exactly how much louder the F-35 will be than the F-16, which is being phased out. Longo says the airport's data is similar to findings by the Air Force.

"Both of those maps are very consistent. And really, there are no surprises in what those contour lines look like. And what that means is, their map-- the Air Force's map-- which includes the F-35 data, as well as this new map that we published today are extremely consistent in what those noise contours look like," Longo said.

Those maps are part of a 164-page document that finds 800 in South Burlington and 1,300 in Winooski are most prone to noise impact.

The airport wants assistance from the FAA to soundproof those homes.

Click here for the sound maps.