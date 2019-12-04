New sports, venues announced for Empire State Winter Games

About 2,500 of New York's amateur athletes in more than 30 sports will head to the Adirondacks as part of what organizers are saying is the largest-ever turnout for the Empire State Winter Games, coming to Lake Placid at the end of January.

It's the 40th consecutive games.

In Tupper Lake, a second athletes' village will mimic the Lake Placid Olympic-style athletes' village.

This coming year, collegiate-level ski jumpers from surrounding colleges will also be invited to compete.

Esports made a popular debut last year. And this year, the winter games will host the ECAC Conference's final four tournament and a new sport-- the first-ever para-bobsled push event for athletes. The Winter Games will be a testing ground for that sport, and officials hope this will lead to it being at the Olympic level.

"That is our hope and we were told by the international committee that the United States, we have to foster that program. We have to be the leaders in that and so the Empire State Winter Games hosting this event is a huge, huge part of this. The first event that we're going to open up to national and international sliders and it's going to be great to lead the way, the path for this para-push bobsled event," said John Napier, the ESWG sport coordinator.

The Empire State Winter Games get underway on Thursday, January 30.