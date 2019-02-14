New state Capitol exhibit highlights New York's diversity

A new exhibit at the state Capitol tells the story of New York's diverse people through images and objects reflecting 400-plus years of immigration and assimilation.

The "People of New York" exhibit now open in the East Gallery of the Capitol's second floor features six sections that explore themes illustrating how diversity began in New York and continues today.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the exhibit highlights the contributions leaders from various races, ethnicities and religions have made across New York. The Democrat says while the Trump administration "continues to fan the flames of division," the exhibit shows how New York's differences are the state's greatest strength.

Displays include contemporary Native American artwork, photographs of historical and contemporary figures, and archival material.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

