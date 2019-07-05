New studies on drug crisis shed light on how to save lives

As the drug crisis continues to claim lives across the nation, two new studies shed light on what could be done to save lives. Researchers are focusing on factors that may be overlooked.

We start with a study just released in the medical journal Lancet Public Health.

Researchers found drug-related deaths go up when incomes decline and more people are locked up.

Some experts argue treating people instead of imprisoning them could be a more effective strategy in keeping them alive.

A second study from researchers at Johns Hopkins shows a large majority of people who use heroin and fentanyl say they would be willing to use a safe injection site.

Of the hundreds of users surveyed for the study, 77 percent said yes to wanting a safe space to use their drugs.

Those sites offer clean needles and medical supervision to prevent overdoses.

As of now, they are not legal in Vermont or the rest of the country.