New study finds no increased risk of autism from MMR vaccine

A new, large study finds the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine does not increase the risk of autism.

"The new study, if we needed it, puts to rest once again that there is no association between measles vaccine and autism," said Dr. William Schaffner of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The study published in Annals of Internal Medicine looked at all the children born in Denmark over more than a decade and also found the MMR vaccine does not trigger autism in children at high risk of developing the disorder.

Researchers stress the importance of getting children vaccinated. In 2000, the measles was declared eliminated, but cases have been rising in recent years. So far this year, 159 cases of measles have been confirmed in 10 states.

"Because children have been withheld from vaccination, the disease has recurred," Schaffner said.

For every 1,000 children who get the measles, one or two will die from the disease. Measles can also cause serious complications such as pneumonia and brain swelling.

Children need two doses of the MMR vaccine, one at 12 to 15 months old and the second at 4-6 years old. The two doses are about 97 percent effective.