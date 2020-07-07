New superintendent to announce plans for Burlington School District

We expect to learn more about the new Burlington School District Superintendent's plans for the school year Tuesday.

Tom Flanagan will be discussing his 100-Day Entry Plan, including his core beliefs, goals and three phases of implementation for the district.

We're told phase one was completed in June and was focused on Flanagan's transition to the district.

Phase 2 is 100 days and will deal with race workshops, a review of the special education program and town hall meetings.

Phase 3 is the future beyond October and outlines a five-year plan.