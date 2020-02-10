New technology to help Vermont track hemp

Vermont's Agency of Agriculture will soon roll out the nation's first hemp tracking system.

The Vermont-based company Trace will use blockchain technology to allow growers, processors and certified labs to register online and it will serve as the management system for the state's hemp program.

This will allow the agency to monitor and track hemp from soil to shelf. The agency says it will ensure consumer protection and quality control in Vermont's hemp industry.

In 2019, the Agriculture Agency registered 986 grower licenses.

The new technology will be used for the 2020 Hemp Program Registration season.