New therapy dog helps soothe nerves at courthouse

The newest employee at the Chittenden County state's attorney's office has four legs and a tail. Our Cat Viglienzoni found out why they're bringing a therapy dog on board.

Meet Zena. The courthouse canine's afternoons aren't filled with paperwork. The almost-5-year-old Great Dane doesn't have to worry about brokering plea deals, charging criminals, wrangling witnesses or convincing a jury.

"Her job is just to be available for people to provide the comfort that most people have pets for," Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George said.

George says her office has been trying to figure out how to bring a therapy dog on board for a couple of years now, for themselves as they work tough cases and for victims.

"On her first day she was there with an individual who was applying for a relief from abuse order down in family court," George said. "That was very helpful for that person."

At 130 pounds, Zena isn't exactly a small dog. But she's following in some even bigger footsteps.

During the murder trial of Steven Bourgoin this past month, we introduced you to Fred. The 200-pound English mastiff sat quietly through weeks of proceedings to comfort grieving families. His success spurred George's office to move faster in hiring.

"We are lucky enough to get an amazingly well-trained, well-behaved, well-mannered dog," Nietra Panagoulis said.

Panagoulis is a victim's advocate and now dog mom to Zena. She reached out to the Service Dog Project, which trains and breeds dogs like Zena to help people with mobility issues. When Zena retired from that, her calm nature was deemed a good fit for this new gig.

"I think it's a lot of who she is. She's incredibly sweet. She big but she's so sweet and kind and gentle. And her disposition is-- she's just 'Give me love, I give you more,'" Panagoulis said.

This is only Zena's first week on the job and George says they'll be adapting her role as they go to make sure it's helpful.

"Whether she knows it or not," George said, "there will be a review process."

There was no cost to the state's attorney's office for Zena.

Zena is not the only dog with a job at a Vermont state's attorney's office. George says Bennington has a therapy dog, as well. She says other state's attorneys are curious about how it works and want to meet Zena.