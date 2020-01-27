New town manager chosen for town of Woodstock

The Vermont town of Woodstock will be getting a new town manager.

The town select board and village trustees on Tuesday announced the selection of William Kerbin Jr.

Kerbin will be coming to Vermont from Onancock, Virginia, where he has served as manager since 2016.

Kerbin was chosen from a field of 44 applicants and four finalists.

Kerbin will replace the late Phil Swanson, who died last summer.

Trustee chairman Jeff Kahn says Onancock is a little smaller than Woodstock, but it’s comparable to the Vermont town in other ways, including a tourist-driven economy.

Kerbin is due to start on March 25.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)