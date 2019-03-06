New trail maps and signs help rescue snowmobilers

Rescue crews in Orleans and Essex county now have an easier way to find lost snowmobilers.

The Orleans County Snowmobile Association made waterproof maps to help first responders figure out the trails.

Rescuers already have a statewide map that shows them all of the trails, but these are a little different.

We're told the new maps are better for rescuers because unlike the trail maps, the new maps have roads on them as well.

Right now these waterproof map books are only for Orleans and Essex counties.

With the growing use of cell phones people are able to call 911 from numerous places. But, rescuers didn't always know how to get to the lost person or group.

These maps should make it much easier.

They've already had success, just last week first responders were able to make a quick rescue using the new maps.

President of the Orleans County Snowmobile Association and South Burlington Firefighter Roger Gosselin helped start this effort and says his background motived him to do this.

"I mean it's working in public safety kind of gives me a different perspective on how the rescues happen and how they take place. So to be able to help on that end of things, with a snowmobiling hobby of mine makes me feel really good," said Gosselin.

He says there are not a lot of incidents where rescue crews are dispatched to save snowmobilers. He did say the maps were very costly and one Newport business stepped in to helped them make the maps at a discounted rate.

Maps aren't the only thing helping rescue efforts, trail signs have been added. Signs are placed at intersections and they contain the road crossing and the trail number.

The trail number is in yellow and the route number is in the top right corner.

These signs are being placed all over the state. Officials want you to pay attention to them so you have a bench mark of where you are in case the worst should happen.

They are mostly being placed under stop signs so riders are forced to look at them. These signs along with new maps are helping make rescues faster and safer for everyone.

"When it does happen, it's usually in a very rural part of the state, so it takes a lot of time to find out where they are. And once you locate them, then you have to get crews out there to help. So the maps are going to help first responders get there quicker," said Gosselin.

There is an effort to get more of these signs around the state.

