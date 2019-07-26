New truck to help Intervale Center with produce pickups

The Intervale Center in Burlington has a new set of wheels for produce pickup.

Thanks to Dealer.com, the new food truck will help them collect more produce from farmers and respond more quickly when food is available for pickup.

In 2018, the Intervale Center collected more than 60,000 pounds of produce to distribute to families in need.

This year they expect to collect and distribute even more.

"That's our goal again is to reach the 60,000-pound mark, and we're well on our way to get there. If anything, it'll be easier to get to that amount of food this year because we can just go and grab it," said Hannah Baxter, the manager of Gleaming & Food Rescue.

The Intervale Food Share Program supplies food for 16 weeks each year, supplying up to 8 pounds of produce to each eligible family and up to 50 pounds to eligible social service agencies each week.