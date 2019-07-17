New video shows confrontation between officer, Douglas Kilburn

New video of the fight outside of UVM Medical Center between a Burlington Police Officer and a man who died three days later.

The Burlington Police Officer's Association sued for this hospital surveillance video and shared with WCAX.

The view is not as close as the police body camera video released last month, but it shows the March 11th confrontation between Officer Cory Campbell and 54-year-old Douglas Kilburn.

Officer Campbell says Kilburn threw the first punch, then hit him back three times.

Kilburn's death was ruled a homicide in part caused by blunt force trauma.

The State Police investigation is over and those findings are in the hands of the Vermont Attorney General's Office for review.