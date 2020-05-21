New warden confirmed for NH women's prison

The Executive Council has confirmed Nicole Plante as warden of the New Hampshire Correctional Facility for Women.

Plante has spent nearly two decades in the corrections field, starting as a corrections officer and progressing to her latest position as major at the women’s prison.

As warden, she will continue the advancement of correctional and rehabilitative practices for women with a focus on addressing trauma and enhancing vocational and treatment programming. She was confirmed Wednesday.

