New waterfront park opens

Burlington's new Water Works Park is now open to the public.

The park is located next to the Moran plant.

It's part of the Economic Development plan passed by voters in 2014.

That plan includes upgrades to the skate park, sailing center, marina, and Moran plant.

"People can come out and enjoy a view of the lake or nights where we have a party with food trucks and music," Mayor Miro Weinberger said. "I think it's a really nice addition, it's different than any other park and I hope it gets a lot of use."

City council approved the park last winter.

