New way for GMP customers to track energy use

Green Mountain Power customers can now track their energy use using Amazon Alexa smart speakers.

GMP says it's one of the first utilities in the country to offer the innovation.

It says this can help customers save money by learning about energy conservation and GMP incentive programs.

You can also ask Alexa for your monthly statements and outage information.

GMP says you don't have to have a smart speaker to use the Alexa skill; you can use the Amazon Alexa app on your phone.

