New whales' tails sculpture installed in Randolph

Vermont, of course, is nowhere near the ocean but as of today, this inland state can boast two sets of whales' tails.

There is one set along the northbound lanes of Interstate 89 in South Burlington.

And now our Adam Sullivan has spotted a second pair in Randolph.

The new sculptures are off Exit 4-- and they stand where the original set of tails stood before they were sold 20 years ago.

The original sculptures were in Randolph for about 10 years before that. Then the land was sold. It was set to be redeveloped, but some locals wanted to keep the land open and, with the help of Preservation Trust of Vermont, they raised $1 million to buy the land to conserve it.

Then, they commissioned the same sculptor, Jim Sardonis, to create a new work for the site. The new sculpture, called "Whale Dance," is cast in bronze. It's more intricate and a little taller than the original work.

Our Adam Sullivan will speak with Sardonis about the work tonight on the Channel 3 News from 5-7 p.m.

The original granite sculpture, now in South Burlington, is named "Reverence."

So, now people have two spots for whale watching in Vermont.