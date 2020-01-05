New wing commander takes over at Vermont Air National Guard

Adjutant General Greg Knight, ushers in new leadership at the Vermont Air National Guard, honoring outgoing commander Colonel David Smith and welcoming the new head of the 158th Fighter Wing, Colonel David Shevchik.

"It's a tremendous honor, I'm very humbled, I'm very grateful," says Col. Shevchik, "especially taking over for a man like Col. Smith, he's been one of my mentors, so, I intend to carry that on."

Col. Smith, who is retiring after over 30 years with the Guard, says his replacement is more than qualified for the job.

"I know what he stands for, I know how important the airmen are to him, I know how important his family is to him, and those are values that I hold really near and dear, and he's gonna be great." Col. Smith said.

The Change of Command comes at a historic time for the Vermont Air National Guard, as they are the first unit in the country to receive the F-35's; the most sophisticated fighter jet and most expensive weapons program in history.

Officials say 6 are already on the ground, and by the summer the Guard plans to have a fleet of 20.

Vermont's Governor, and the state's Congressional delegation support the fighter jets, saying they're essential to Vermont's economy.

"We look forward to this transition and what it can bring to us as the responsibility of the Air Guard." Governor Phil Scott said at the ceremony.

But concerns continue over the F-35 program. Opponents believe Vermont could become a target of our enimeis with the sophisticated fighter jets housed in South Burlington. The noise level has also been a concern for many.

According to the Guard, since the Aircraft arrived on September 19, 2019, they have received 63 noise complaints from 29 people. 5 of those 29 callers did not leave a name, so the Guard says there is the potential for some of those to be the same person.

A projected sound map shows 2,600 homes are in the unsuitable zone when it comes to noise. The Burlington International Airport hopes to know by the summer if they will receive between 50 and 100 million dollars in federal money to help home owners reduce the noise or relocate.

Regardless of the concerns the new leader of the Air Guard says he's prepared for what lies ahead, and doesn't plan to shift the focus of the Guard's mission.

"It is a daunting time, and there will be challenges," Colonel Shevchik said, "but I feel like the team is ready for it, they've proven it, so I'm confident."

