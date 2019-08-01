New writing center in former nursing home to open in 2021

A new writing center in Vermont is planned for the spring of 2021.

The Bennington Banner reports that the Prospect Street Writers House in North Bennington will host two-to-four-week residencies for writers in the winter and shorter workshops in warmer months.

The owner, V. Hansmann, purchased the property near Bennington College for $225,000 late last year.

Hansmann, of New York City, says he plans on securing nonprofit status for the writing center and to fundraise for its mission.

The early 20th-century building was formerly used as a nursing home.

The renovated structure will include teaching and reading areas, housing for writers and instructors and a space for public events.

