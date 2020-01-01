New year brings work on Vermont housing renovation project

Work is set to begin in earnest in the New Year with the renovation of a downtown housing project in the Vermont town of St. Johnsbury.

The Depot Square apartment building will be reborn as the New Avenue Apartments.

The renovation plans call for 40 apartments, and the first floor of the building will be used as commercial space.

The Burlington-based nonprofit Housing Vermont bought the building more than a year ago from an out-of-state developer, using nearly $1 million in state funds contributed by the town.

