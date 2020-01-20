Newfane woman injured in snowmobile crash

All this weekend snow is making outdoor enthusiasts excited, especially snowmobilers. But snowmobiling isn't all fun and games, as there were a couple crashes in our region.

In one, a Newfane woman was injured after being thrown from her snowmobile.

Police say Marie Covey was snowmobiling at the Guilford Fair Grounds when she crashed into a concrete barrier in the field Sunday.

We're told she hit it while trying to turn and was thrown from the machine.

Covey was sent to the hospital for treatment of back and leg injuries.