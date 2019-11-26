Newport ATV petition organizers say community didn't get much say in ordinance

Newport residents are giving their town leaders a petition Tuesday, trying to force an ordinance on ATV's to public vote.

The organizer of the petition says community members didn't get much of a say in creating it.

The ordinance passed recently allows ATV's on public roads during a trial period of mid-May to October.

Amy Gillespie says she isn't against ATV's, she just wants to have a voice in the planning process.

She says the petition has more than the needed 5 percent of registered voters and will be given to the town clerk Tuesday.