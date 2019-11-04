Newport Center woman charged with child porn

An employee of Northeast Kingdom Human Services is now facing federal child porn possession charges.

According to federal court documents, authorities searched Lisa Sargent's home in Newport Center and found two cell phones. They say there were several images of child porn on the phone including images of Sargent mixed with child porn images.

Sargent is the billing and collections supervisor for the designated state agency that provides mental health and other social services for much of Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans counties.

