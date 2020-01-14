Newport City residents say yes to ATVs on some streets

Residents of Newport City have voted to keep an ordinance that allows ATVs on some city streets.

In October, city councilors voted for a plan to allow the use of all-terrain vehicles on certain roads for a trial period later this year. The idea was to lure ATV enthusiasts to town to try to boost business.

But opponents worried the machines are loud and unsafe.

At the polls on Tuesday, residents voted 414-294 to keep the ordinance in place and to allow ATVs on some roads. The trial period will run from May to October.