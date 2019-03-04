Newport landlord evicts family living in squalor after no DCF action

A Northeast Kingdom landlord fed up with a tenant's living conditions, and that of their two small children, had the family evicted.

Elia Spates Marqius, the owner of the Newport building, said she contacted the Vermont Department for Children and Families several times, but when the children remained in the home she had to take matters into her own hands.

"There's more molding food then I've ever seen probably in my life," said Spates Marqius, describing the living conditions for two tenants and their 5 and 6-year-old children. "The toilet looks like it's probably never been cleaned like ever, like years and years."

Spates Marqius says she hasn't touched the apartment since her tenant was evicted over a week ago. "Honestly, we're going to completely gut it. You couldn't keep anything here," she said

She's known about the conditions in the home for about a year and-a-half and says she contacted DCF at least five times to get the children living there into a better environment. "That's not my business how they're going to proceed. My job is to make sure they're aware of what's going on," Spates Marqius said.

She says she's not aware of any DCF visits. But due to the living conditions, she and her father felt the need to act. They evicted the tenants, who didn't end up fighting it. "Those children need help," Spates Marqius said.

"We encourage people if they have a reasonable suspicion that there is child abuse and neglect going on, to make a call," said DCF Commissioner Ken Schatz. He says they receive about 20,000 calls a year and that the number is rising. He says sometimes they don't act on them. "It could be that the reason people are calling does not amount to meeting the standard for abuse or neglect."

Schatz cannot speak about this specific case in Newport but says he is familiar with the initial report in the Orleans Record. "If we got a call, I can't talk about the particular case. But if we got a call describing the deplorable conditions in this home as reported in the newspaper, I assure you that we would investigate," he said.

Schatz says that based on privacy laws, anyone who makes a report would never know if the department investigated. "This matter has caused me to rethink the balance we should be striking between how we can protect the confidentiality of children but let community members know," he said.

Spates Marquis says it feels like the can just keeps getting kicked down the road. "I would be horrified to think that any kid... a dog wouldn't be allowed to live here," she said.

The grandmother of the children involved tells WCAX that the kids are splitting their time with her and a parent at a state-funded motel.

