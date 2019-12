A Newport man pleaded guilty to lewd and lascivious conduct with a child earlier this month and now he knows his fate.

Jacob Jenness was in court for a contested sentencing hearing last week. At the hearing, the judge gave him a sentence of 3.5 to 10 years in prison.

The state had requested he be locked up for longer.

The State's Attorney says they commend the bravery of the child and the family for holding Jenness accountable for his actions.