A Newport police officer is recovering after his cruiser flipped during a police chase Wednesday night.

Newport officer Andrew Gonyaw was trying to stop a car for a violation in Newport, but instead a chase began.

Officer Gonyaw lost control of his cruiser because of the fast speed and went off the road and overturned.

He was sent to the hospital where he only had minor injuries to his hand and leg.

The suspect car involved in the pursuit fled from the area.