Newport participating in socially distant "bear hunt"

Stuffed bears, puppies, unicorns and cows are popping up everywhere in the windows of businesses and homes throughout Newport.

The trend is in response to a call from Newport Parks & Recreation on Friday encouraging residents to participate in a community-wide "Bear Hunt."

It's a socially distant scavenger hunt to help curb boredom. Families are encouraged to put a stuffed animal in the window of their home, then take a walk, bike ride, or drive in the car with caregivers to spot as many creatures as they can in other neighborhood windows.

Everyone is encouraged to get creative with their bear display and share pictures of their hunts on the department's Facebook page.

