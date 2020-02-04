Newport police chief: Opioid demand down, crack cocaine up

The police chief in Newport says the demand for opioids is easing in the region but the demand for crack cocaine is growing.

Police Chief Seth DiSanto was among dozens from the Northeast Kingdom dealing with the opioid epidemic who met with U.S. Congressman Peter Welch on Monday in Newport.

The Caledonian Record reports that Welch said the federal government has pumped $10 billion into the response to the opioid crisis across the country, with $1 billion of that coming to the states.

