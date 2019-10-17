Nightmare Vermont kicks-off at the Champlain Valley Expo

It's time to start the Halloween fun with a stop at the Champlain Valley Expo Thursday.

Nightmare Vermont is an annual tradition combining interactive fun and special effects.

Officials say the community fundraiser features live, immersive theater, a scare maze and other local performance artists.

They say parents should be aware that Nightmare Vermont is not appropriate for all ages and they compare it to a PG-13 movie rating.



It takes place October 17 – 19 and 24 – 26. For more information on tickets click here here.