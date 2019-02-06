'Nixmotion' Latin dance festival coming to Burlington

It's the coolest Latin dance experience in the country and it's coming to Burlington in just a couple weeks. Our Cat Viglienzoni put on her dancing shoes to get you a preview of what to expect at Nixmotion.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: We're here at Salsalina dance studio with Victoria Moore. She's going to tell us about a dance event that's coming up in a couple of weeks in Burlington. But since I have a bit of a dance background, we're going to do this interview while dancing. So let's take it away. So, this is salsa.

Victoria Moore: Yes it is.

Cat Viglienzoni: And it's one of the dances that people can see at Nixmotion, correct?

Victoria Moore: Yes, the main dance. And we also have bachata, cha-cha, we also have hustle. But those are the performers who put on different kinds and also do the workshops. But the event is salsa-- what you're doing right now!

Cat Viglienzoni: Absolutely. So are these dance styles that people know in the area, or are they kind of off the beaten path?

Victoria Moore: The community who are taking lessons here, the small community who are doing the dance and the course here, they do know the dance. But it's a very small population in Burlington who does that. So I don't think a lot of people know how to dance.

Cat Viglienzoni: And so you can learn at the event, correct?

Victoria Moore: Absolutely. So Saturday and Sunday, we have workshops that are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every hour and 15 minutes they change what class you can learn. And you can pick and choose-- a very beginner if that's what you are, or advanced.

Cat Viglienzoni: And so for you, why is it important to bring this to the Burlington community?

Victoria Moore: So I've been doing this for 16 years here at my studio. And I'm finally committed to bring it outside of our studio to the community to learn about Latin dance and music.

Cat Viglienzoni: And this is kind of a large event.

Victoria Moore: A little bit larger than what we have here usually! We are hoping this year the number will be 400. That's the hope. (Laughs)

Cat Viglienzoni: And I understand there are opportunities for people who might not be dancers, as well.

Victoria Moore: Absolutely. So if you just want to come for the hour show, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday we have an hour show. And it's done by 65 professional artists coming from out of town. So they are performing and we are watching their wonderful art.

Cat Viglienzoni: And so for people who maybe haven't done this before and are nervous about trying it, is this approachable as a dance style?

Victoria Moore: Absolutely. We have beginner classes, we also have social dancing. So nobody is just watching, everyone is dancing, right. Whatever they like to do. And we also have a live band and that's the music you're dancing to right now. New Swing Sextet, that's a Grammy-nominated band from New York City. So that's very exciting.

Cat Viglienzoni: For you, why is this important to teach people about?

Victoria Moore: I just feel that the Latin dance and culture is not as known in Burlington. So it's nice to show them that we do exist, that we are here, and love the dance and art and culture of it.

Cat Viglienzoni: And it sounds like there are a lot of volunteers who make this happen.

Victoria Moore: Yes. UVM has a dance club called Salsa and Swing Society and they are my volunteers. Oh! Our dance just stopped.

Cat Viglienzoni: That means it's our cue to wrap up.

Victoria Moore: Yes, there are alumni who come back, there's more than 20 of them volunteering along with a few community members. And it's totally self-funded by Salsalina.

Cat Viglienzoni: And for anyone who is interested in going, we'll have all the details on our website. Victoria, thank you so much for both the dance and the interview!

Victoria Moore: Thank you, thank you for coming!

They are still looking for sponsors. Click here to learn more about that.

And if you want to go, it's Feb. 22-24. It's at the Hilton in Burlington. Pricing depends on how many events you want to attend. There's a packed schedule of activities. Click here for all the details.