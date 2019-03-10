No Dem endorsement from Sen. Shaheen

New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen says she will NOT be endorsing a democratic candidate for President.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is the latest in a growing list of candidates who have entered the democratic race. Other candidates include fellow senators Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, and Kamala Harris. Former Vice President Joe Biden has not yet said whether he intends to throw his hat in the race. Shaheen says the New Hampshire primary puts all the candidates to the test.

“They can't just go on the air and run television ads and do social media. They actually have to meet with voters and that is good for the process. And I think the more candidates the better, the more ideas, the more people can get engaged in the process,” Shaheen said.

She says she is not endorsing a candidate because she is focused on her own re-election campaign.

