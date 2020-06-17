No active cases of COVID-19 in Clinton County

The Clinton County Health Department says for the first time in three months, there are no active COVID-19 cases in the county.

Public Health Director John Kanoza called this a milestone for the community and credits it to people working hard to practice proper social distancing and wearing their masks.

"Also I take my hat off to you, all of the public. You have minimized gatherings. We're not seeing as much gatherings these days and that means the public generally accepts we need to minimize gatherings. The results have been amazing and we need to continue as such as we work to open more businesses and recreation activities in the future," Kanoza said.

Kanoza says there was no blip in cases from the Black Lives Matter protest two weeks ago.