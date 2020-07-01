No airlines leaving Burlington airport

Unlike some other airports across the country, the Burlington International Airport has not lost any airlines during the economic crisis in the wake of COVID-19.

Airport director Gene Richards tells us some airlines have temporarily dropped routes due to lack of demand but he expects those will resume when air travel eventually picks up again.

Richards also addressed concerns from the public that JetBlue may be leaving Burlington. He says the airline is contracting out its ground crew but does not plan to stop flights to Vermont.