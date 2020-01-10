No changes for Vt. Statehouse security despite protest interruptions

Balancing public access and security under the golden dome have sparked renewed discussions a day after climate activists disrupted the State of the State address for the second year in a row.

Governor Phil Scott's State of the State address was interrupted by climate protesters about a minute into the speech. The 25-minute delay ended after a dozen people were forcibly removed from the House chamber. During Thursday's protest, it was Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman's call to have police intervene.

"They guide when things happen and how much is going to be tolerated, and our job is to be responsive to that and to be ready to act when they ask us to," said Capitol Police Chief Matthew Romei.

Protesters interrupted Governor Shumlin's inaugural address In 2015, standing on chairs and unraveling a banner. Sergeant-at-arms This lead to the ousting of then Sergeant-at-arms Francis Brooks.

By state law, the public is allowed inside the Statehouse even during events like the State of the State. Sergeant-at-arms Janet Miller says it can be difficult finding the right balance. "Between letting people come in and voice their constitutional rights. But it's also a balance for me being in charge of the building to keep it so that people here working can do their jobs," she said.

A report from 2016 found that the Statehouse and the capitol complex lacked an overall unified security plan and that the responsibilities among law enforcement in Montpelier were blurred.

During big events like the State of the State or inaugurations, staff ramp up security with temporary cameras and bring in extra law enforcement. Authorities won't disclose how many police officers are on duty.

Climate groups such as Extinction Rebellion say they'll continue to cause disruptions to raise awareness about their cause. Despite that, the sergeant-at-arms says she has no plans to limit peoples' access to the people's house.

