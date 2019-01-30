No foul play suspected in Cadyville woman's death

New York State Police are investigating after a middle-aged woman was found dead outside her rural home but they do not suspect foul play.

It happened on Gougeville Springs Road in Cadyville right off Route 3 along the Saranac River.

The call came into Clinton County dispatch at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday from a neighbor. That neighbor found the 51-year-old woman dead outside the house.

Police believe the woman's death was caused by a medical event and that she was outside all night long.

Community members are shocked.

"She's only 51, that's really shocking. I'm 72, so 51 is extremely young to somebody like me. It's just hard to believe. I know those kinds of issues can happen to people of any age, including the younger people," said Richard Winglar of Schuyler Falls.

New York State Police have notified her family but say it is their policy not to release names in unattended deaths.

The woman's body was sent to CVPH for an autopsy. WCAX News reached out to the Clinton County coroner and we will bring you that information as soon as it is available.