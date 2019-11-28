No holidays for first responders; how they celebrate Thanksgiving

For many people, Thanksgiving is time away from work. But that isn't the case for many first responders who must be ready to answer your call for help. Our Olivia Lyons takes you inside one Vermont fire department to see how they spent their Thanksgiving.

Finding out you have to work a holiday can sometimes be a little upsetting, but firefighters at the Williston Fire Department have found a way to make the holiday better with their family and their work family.

"Today we're doing a Thanksgiving, I guess you would call it lunch, for the on-shift firefighters, EMTs and also the police department will be joining us later, as well as some of our family members," Williston Fire Lt. Keith Baker said.

The Williston firefighters work a 24-hour shift every three days. By spending so much time together, they've created a true brother and sisterhood at the station.

"I leave my house and come to this house. These guys right here, I spend a third of my life with. I come in here to risk my life for these guys to make sure they get the opportunity to go home. So, ultimately, everyone here-- these are my best friends," said Nathan Pickard of the Williston Fire Department.

The department allows them to blend their families with their work family, especially on occasions like this. Pickard's wife and kids went to the station for their Thanksgiving dinner instead of holding their own.

"It means that all of us are together. We're not going to stay home while he's here if we can help it," said Emily Fisher, Pickard's wife.

Celebrating co-workers who become friends and then more like family this Thanksgiving.