No internet for NH teen accused of post encouraging riot

A New Hampshire judge has allowed a man accused of authoring a social media post that encouraged people to riot and tip police cars to stay at home with his parents as he awaits trial - but he can’t use the internet or a smartphone.

Nineteen-year-old Daniel Zeron is accused of a Facebook post on May 30 inviting people to protest racism and police brutality at an event at a Manchester shopping center. It referenced “tipping police cars,” “graffiti,” and asking people to “take examples from riots in other cities.”

The judge's order Wednesday says Zeron’s parents in Plymouth may face contempt of court sanctions if they don't appropriately supervise their son's compliance with bail conditions.

