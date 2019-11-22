No men allowed at new hotel in Spain

With many women traveling alone for business or pleasure, Spain has opened its first-ever hotel exclusively for women.

When best friends Coleish James-Amoo and Lauren-Montana Gayle first spotted the Som Dona Hotel online, they didn’t realize it was a little unique. No men are allowed at the hotel on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

"I feel like I can get changed. No one's gawking at me," Gayle said.

The staff at the four-star hotel says the space has feminine features. Faces of women hang outside the 39 bedrooms and inside there’s a relaxing atmosphere.

"It’s a women’s hotel. It’s supposed to be warm and cozy," Chief Housekeeper Tea Mladenov said.

Even the staff is all women, including the head chef.

The hotel is able to exclude men because under Mallorca’s tourism law, companies that offer a "special service" are exempt from gender discrimination rules. The hotel is open to women and girls 14 and older.

The opening of Som Dona follows a global trend of services just for women, including female workspaces and women-only gyms.