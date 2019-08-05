No new trial for man convicted in deadly wrong-way crash

A wrong-way driver convicted of killing five teenagers will not get a new trial.

A judge on Monday denied the request by Steven Bourgoin.

Bourgoin was convicted of five counts of second-degree murder in the deadly crash on Interstate 89.

His defense pointed to three other cases dismissed by the state's attorney because she could not prove the suspects were sane. Bourgoin tried for an insanity defense. But the jury didn't buy it.

Monday, the judge said no to a new trial.

Bourgoin is expected to be sentenced in late August.