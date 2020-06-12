No overnight summer camps in NY over virus concerns

New York state's health commissioner says overnight summer camps will not be allowed to operate over coronavirus concerns.

Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said Friday that it's too difficult to manage the risks in overnight camps and maintain practices like social distancing and mask-wearing.

The state had previously decided that summer day camps would be allowed to reopen on June 29 with regulations about capacity and health practices.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said 42 people had died from coronavirus on Thursday.

