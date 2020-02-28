No penalties until April for NY stores handing out plastic bags

New York's environmental agency says it will wait until April 1 to impose penalties on stores that violate a new ban on single-use plastic bags that is the subject of a lawsuit.

New York will officially prohibit stores from handing out most thin plastic bags start Sunday.

But the state Department of Environmental Conservation said Friday the state has agreed to delay enforcement as it fights a lawsuit in Albany County Supreme Court lodged by a bag manufacturer and convenience store owners who call the ban unconstitutional.

Retailers could eventually face a $250 fine for a violation and a $500 fine for subsequent violations.

