No positive coronavirus tests at Southern State Correctional Facility

Vermont's Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield is now completely clear of COVID-19.

The Health Department tested 336 inmates and 181 staff members on Monday.

SSCF is the sixth and final facility to have all staffers and inmates tested for the coronavirus under the state's COVID-19 mitigation plan for Vermont prisons.

The Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans is the only facility to have any positive inmate tests since the virus was first detected among the population.