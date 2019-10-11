No update from police Friday on deaths of Louras cousins

Police are staying mum about a motive in the death of a man found in Salisbury-- one of two cousins from Rutland who were shot to death the same day.

Nicholas Louras, 34, was found shot dead Tuesday in Salisbury.

His cousin Christopher Louras, 33, was killed in downtown Rutland the same day in a gun battle with police. Christopher is the son of former Rutland Mayor Chris Louras.

Gov. Phil Scott said drugs may be involved in the incidents but police have not said that.

Vermont State Police were not talking Friday and said we should not expect an update until next week.

The officers involved in the shootout with Christopher Louras are all on paid administrative leave.