Nominations sought for 2020 Vermont Dairy Farm of the Year

Nominations are being sought for Vermont's 2020 dairy farm of the year.

The University of Vermont extension service says the annual award recognizes a farm operation for its overall excellence in dairying, including its milk production, management, land stewardship, practices and commitment to the dairy industry.

Any agricultural group, dairy co-op, business or person may nominate a dairy farm for the award.

Applications are available on the UVM extension website under agriculture and are due by May 1.

