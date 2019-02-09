Non-stop flight to Florida begins in Burlington

The Burlington International Airport now has non-stop flights to Orlando Florida with Frontier Airlines.

Good news for local travelers, like Burlington residents, Ann and James Benoit who normally have to transfer flights when heading South.

"It was a direct flight and it was late in the day so we didn't have to get up early in the morning," said Ann Benoit.

The new airline attracting travelers to the Queen City who don't normally fly out of here. A couple drove 2 hours south from Montreal to save money.

"We always fly from Montreal usually," said Martin Caramaux from Montreal.

What about those who are coming north? A family from Florida landed in Burlington still in their flip flops but say they're ready for the slopes.

"Convenient, direct easy from Orlando. Great flight," said Kristen McNab of Florida.

To have affordable service for those people who either drive to fly or don't fly at all. This will make all the difference in the world," said Gene Richards, of the Burlington International Airport.

The airport says Frontier airlines is expected to help the airport take off, adding an additional 4 thousand people in and out of the terminal per month.

Adding the airline was not as expensive as you would think, the airport says they recently added a 20 thousand dollar renovation to the terminal to create the new gate for the planes.

"We expect a steep incline in employments - this is just what the airport needed," said Richards.

That's just the beginning, the airport has plans to improve their taxi way, and car rental facility while also building a new hotel nearby.

Which could keep these travelers from Montreal choosing BTV as their airport of choice.

"Sure if the opportunity comes up again for sure we will do it," said Caramaux.

The airport encourages people who are interested in using the airline to use it or you could lose it. As of right now the Orlando flights will continue until spring. That's when Frontier and United will both have non-stop flights to Denver.