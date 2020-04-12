Non-traditional Church service in Northfield

St. Mary's Episcopal Church held a non-traditional Sunday Church Service.

While two members of the church played 'Amazing Grace' on the bagpipes, others circled the church in their cars for a parade.

The idea for this special Easter Sunday parade came from Jane Bryant, a member of the congregation who lives in a senior living home. Brett Murphy, another member of the church, says the event gained momentum over the course of the week.

"Well it sort of peculated throughout the week," he said, "and people, bought into the idea, it just sort of... organically, spontaneously took shape."

The parade gave church members a chance to meet with the Parishioners at a safe distance, and it gave members a small opportunity to celebrate Easter as a congregation.

