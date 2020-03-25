'Nonessential' Vermont businesses close up shop

Vermont businesses considered nonessential closed their doors on Wednesday. Some are able to stay open online while others are just waiting to reopen. Our Ike Bendavid takes a look at the impact.

Business deemed not essential by the state officially stopped and closed up on Wednesday.

"After today, no more customers after five," said Mike Wierzbicki of Pure Pop Records.

Business is at a standstill but the product isn't.

"Music never stops. You need music every day, pandemic or not," Wierzbicki said.

Werzbicki says the last few days, people have been stocking up on tunes.

"I think that they are preparing to just stay in place and listen to music," Wierzbicki said.

The store will be closed, but in preparation, they have shifted more online.

"We have been pretty much putting everything in the store online," Wierzbicki said.

But not every nonessential business that closed their doors on Wednesday can move online.

"I think especially in this industry we are not an essential need for most homeowners," said Nancy Margie, the manager of Rags and Riches in South Burlington.

Rags and Riches sells fabrics for home decorating. They were just about to enter a busy season.

"Right now we are going into outdoor season. Usually, we do a tremendous amount of outdoor cushions," Margie said.

Margie says she has seen some people come in to stock up on home projects but she says that they plan to hold tight till they can reopen again.

"I think it's going to be a slow process to get us back to where we normally are," Margie said.

Back at the record store, like most other businesses, they are sending positive messages.

"Take care of your families and your friends," Wierzbicki said. "See you on the other side."