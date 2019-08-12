Nonprofit dissolves, gives remaining assets to Vt. trail system

A Vermont nonprofit created in response to Tropical Storm Irene is dissolving and donating its funds for local trail upgrades.

The Wilmington Selectboard voted on Tuesday to accept more than $176,000 of remaining assets from the Wilmington Fund to be used for renovations of the Valley Trail system.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the money is meant to be used to enhance, upgrade and build the trail system with "family-friendly" biking and hiking.

The designated area spans about 5.6 miles between Wilmington and Dover.

Town Manager Scott Tucker says the board's next step is to plan the design for the trail system. He did not give a cost or exact time estimate for the project.

Tucker says they hope to begin construction by next spring.

