Nonprofit plans to donate woodlands to 2 Vermont towns

A nonprofit group wants to donate more than 200 acres of woodlands to the towns of Stafford and Sharon that it hopes they will oversee as a jointly owned town forest.

The Valley News reports that the Alliance of Vermont Communities spent $375,000 to buy the parcel in June. A group official says the Ashley Community Forest would be a valuable recreational asset for the communities. The group wants to place a conservation easement on the forest.

A regional director of the Vermont Land Trust, which helped to buy the property, says the forest includes old stone walls and the remains of a 19-century homestead.

Sharon and Strafford officials have expressed support for the donation but say they're awaiting more details.

