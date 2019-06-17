Nonprofit to buy New Hampshire's Grafton Center Meetinghouse

The owners of a historic church that was seriously damaged in a 2016 fire have agreed to sell it to a nonprofit group that wants to restore it.

The Grafton Center Meetinghouse was built in 1798 and served as both the town government office and a Congregational Church until 1963. It's been the subject of a tax dispute since 2010, when it was purchased by the Peaceful Assembly Church. The church's leader, John Connell, died in the fire, and the building has since fallen into disrepair.

Leaders of Mascoma Valley Preservation say the church's board has agreed to sell the property, which was on the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance's list of "Seven to Save" in 2017. Officials say it will be a daunting but worthwhile project to save a building that has tremendous historical value.

